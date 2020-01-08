FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cold front is coming!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A cold front will move through the region Thursday night into Friday bringing with it valley rain and mountain snow. Snow levels will start off around 5,000 feet Thursday night and drop to 3,500 feet by Friday morning. Light accumulations possible as low as 4,000 feet.
WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 70s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the low 40s.
THURSDAY: Clouds build in through the day with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy. Rain/snow chances increase overnight (40%).
FRIDAY: 20% chance for valley rain and mountain snow, mainly in the morning hours. Clouds clear with highs in the mid 50s.
SATURDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the lower 60s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower 60s.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in mid 60s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
