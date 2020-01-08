Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. MST

CANNABIS PRODUCER LAWSUIT-SETTLEMENT
New Mexico settles 2017 medical cannabis lawsuit for $69K
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Officials at a New Mexico event venue have agreed to settle a lawsuit with a medical cannabis producer over what type of products could be displayed at the state fair. The Albuquerque Journal reported Friday that Expo New Mexico officials agreed to drop a pending appeal and pay $69,600 to Ultra Health LLC to avoid further legal expenses. Officials say the legal dispute began after Expo New Mexico told Ultra Health it could not display any paraphernalia related to cannabis use or cultivation in its 2017 State Fair booth. Court officials say Expo New Mexico violated the medical cannabis producer's First Amendment rights.
URANIUM MINE-NEW MEXICO
Company to shut down inactive New Mexico uranium mine
GRANTS, N.M. (AP) — A Texas-based company says it plans to begin close an inactive uranium mine in New Mexico and begin activity to reclaim the site. The Gallup Independent reports that state officials Friday confirmed Hobson, Texas-based Rio Grande Resource Corp. provided formal notice in December of its plan to close the Mount Taylor Mine near Grants. A state official say the company previously said the price of uranium meant Rio Grande couldn't justify anticipated capital spending to resume mining. Grants Mayor Martin Hicks works at the site and called the closing “a death blow to Grants and Milan." Environmental activists hailed the closing announcement.
ENERGY FUTURE-NEW MEXICO
Consumer group wants review of shutdown costs at coal plant
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An advocacy group for utility customers urged the New Mexico Supreme Court to allow state utility regulators more time to vet a proposal to close a major coal-fired power plant and divvy up shutdown costs. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and leading state legislators have urged the state's top court to intervene quickly in utility proceedings to ensure implementation of the so-called Energy Transition Act that puts New Mexico on a mandated path toward zero-carbon electricity by 2045. Mariel Nanasi of the New Energy Economy consumer group wants utility regulators to determine how to fairly divide roughly $360 million in coal-plant shutdown costs between utility investors and consumers.
THE RECKONING-SURVIVORS OF COLOR
Church offers little outreach to minority victims of priests
Even as it has pledged to go after predators in its ranks and provide support to those harmed by clergy, the church has done little to identify and reach sexual abuse victims. A survey of dioceses shows only seven know the ethnicity of survivors. While it was clear at least three had records of some sort, only one stated it purposely collected such data as part of the reporting process. For survivors of color, who often face additional social and cultural barriers to coming forward on their own, this means less public exposure, and potentially more opportunities for abuse to go on undetected.
ALBUQUERQUE COUNCILOR-SERVICES
Services set for Albuquerque City Council member Ken Sanchez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Services are scheduled Sunday and Monday for Ken Sanchez, a four-term Albuquerque City Council member who died Wednesday at age 63. After visitation at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Sunday, Mass will be celebrated Monday at Kiva Auditorium, followed by entombment at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Sanchez had been a councilor since 2005, serving as council president three times during that span. He also served eight yeas as a Bernalillo County commissioner. Cause of death wasn't released, but Mayor Tim Keller has said Sanchez hadn't returned to his council duties since having a “medical emergency” in November.
DE ANZA REDEVELOPMENT
Redevelopment of historic Route 66 motor lodge almost done
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A nearly three-year effort to redevelop another old motel along historic Route 66 is almost complete. The De Anza Motor Lodge’s iconic sign will once again shine after a lighting ceremony on Sunday. The property had fallen into disrepair before being purchased and rebuilt as an upscale apartment complex and corporate stay location. The Albuquerque Journal reports roughly half of the 40 units are occupied, and a three-level entertainment center is expected to open later this month. The De Anza was built in 1939 by a team that included C.G. Wallace, who traded with Zuni Pueblo and amassed artifacts.
METHANE EMISSIONS-RESEARCH
New Mexico researchers get funds for methane leak detection
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Researchers at the University of New Mexico will share in millions of dollars being doled out by the U.S. Energy Department for projects aimed at improving natural gas infrastructure and reducing emissions. The agency awarded nearly $25 million for 16 cost-sharing projects across the country. The New Mexico team is developing sensors that would be capable of distinguishing pipeline methane emissions from other sources. The research comes as the state of New Mexico embarks on crafting new rules to rein in emissions from the oil and gas industry as activity in the Permian Basin continues to break records.
ETHICS COMMISSION-NEW MEXICO
New Mexico gets new arbiter on government ethics, corruption
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has a new arbiter when it comes to ethical lapses and potential corruption among public employees, contractors and lobbyists. The state Ethics Commission has opened its doors in 2020 to complaints ranging from campaign finances and government purchases as spending surges on infrastructure and efforts to influencing elections. Voters approved the creation of the Ethics Commission in November 2018, passing a constitutional amendment in the wake of a string of corruption scandals that led to jail time for former Republican Secretary of State Dianna Duran and former state Sen. Phil Griego.