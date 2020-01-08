6th defendant in Brian Terry slaying sentenced

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One of the men who participating in the murder of U.S. Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry on Dec. 14, 2010, was in federal court on Wednesday, Jan. 8, for sentencing.
Heraclio Osorio-Arellanes received life in federal prison for a count of first-degree murder.
He was also sentenced to more than 31 years on other charges, to be served consecutively.
He is the sixth of seven defendants to be convicted so far according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
“Today brings us one step closer to justice for Agent Brian Terry’s murder,” said Tucson Sector Chief Roy Villareal. “The sentencing brings a painful time closer to an end and serves as a reminder of the grave dangers our agents face in their selfless commitment to the safety of their communities and country.”
Osorio-Arellanes was part of an armed crew that was looking to rob drug smugglers reported to be transporting drugs from Mexico into the U.S. at the time. Agent Terry was part of a BP unit attempting to arrest the men in a rural area north of Nogales when the gunfight broke out.
After the incident ended, Osorio-Arellanes fled the scene, leaving behind his brother, Manuel Osorio-Arellanes, who had been shot in the stomach in the exchange of gunfire. The brother was convicted and sentenced to 30 years in prison after cooperating with the government in identifying the other members of the rip crew who were fugitives.
Heraclio Osorio-Arellanes was taken into custody in 2017 by Mexican authorities in Chihuahua, based on a provisional arrest warrant issued at the request of the U.S.
In 2014 Defendants Ivan Soto-Barraza and Jesus Lionel Sanchez-Meza were arrested in Mexico and subsequently extradited to the U.S. They were convicted by a jury of first-degree murder and other offenses in December 2015 following a jury trial and were both sentenced to life in prison.
Defendants Manuel Osorio-Arellanes and Rosario Rafael Burboa-Alvarez pleaded guilty to first degree murder; Manuel Osorio-Arellanes was sentenced to 360 months in prison, while Burboa-Alvarez was sentenced to 324 months. Defendant Rito Osorio-Arellanes pleaded guilty to conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery and was sentenced to 96 months in prison.
Defendant Jesus Favela-Astorga was arrested by Mexican authorities pursuant to a provisional arrest request filed by the U.S. Government. He is pending extradition to the U.S. and will be tried in Tucson following his arrival.
