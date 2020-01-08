Tucson fire crews contain blaze on Mt. Lemmon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson firefighters contained a blaze near a popular campground at the base of Mt. Lemmon.
Fire crews extinguished a fire near the Gordon Hirabayashi Campground on Monday, Jan. 6, that ignited earlier that day and burned about 3 acres, according to a release from the Coronado National Forest.
Crews determined that the fire was caused by human activity in the area, which is a popular location for hiking, camping and climbing.
Though the fire is no longer spreading and is 100 percent contained, crews are still working to put out any remaining flames and hot spots in the area, according to the release.
Fire crews urge hikers and campers to be vigilant when igniting a campfire, especially since Tucson’s fire season lasts all year, according to the release. People who do set up a campfire should bring enough water to put it out until it’s cold to the touch.
No injuries were reported.
