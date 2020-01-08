Tucson Shootout celebrates 30th year of youth tournament

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Southern Arizona’s largest youth soccer tournament returns for the 30th year.
It’s set for Jan. 17 - 19, where elite level brackets will grow in competition level and size this year.
The tournament kicks into gear on Friday night with Opening Ceremonies, Parade of Athletes, Soccer Olympics, Spirit Cup for players, and--for the first time in tournament history--a fireworks show presented by Tucson Roadrunners. The tournament continues Saturday and Sunday with games at the recently expanded Kino Sports Complex.
“The growth of the Shootout year after year has been immense,” tournament director, Kat Jackson said. “From it’s beginning in 1990, with just a handful of local teams, the event has grown to over 300 teams competing this year, with players and families traveling from all over the United States and Mexico. We look forward to seeing where this event will be in thirty years from now.”
Each year the event generates an economic impact of $4 million to Tucson and Pima County, including over 2000 booked hotel room nights from teams traveling from across the Southwestern region and Mexico.
The Shootout has hosted thousands of youth players throughout the last thirty years. Past players include Tucson-native, Justen Glad, who now plays professionally on Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake club in Utah, as well as members of the Pima Community Colleges National Championship Mens Soccer Team.
The Tucson Association of REALTORS® Shootout is presented by RSL-AZ Southern Arizona Soccer Club.
For more information please visit https://fortlowellshootout.org.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.