ACTION DAY: Rain and mountain snow in Thursday’s forecast

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather Team has called for an Action Day for Thursday, Jan. 9, because of rain and mountain snow in the forecast.
Expect rain beginning late Thursday afternoon through the early evening.
A breeze will ramp up to 25 mph with a 50 percent chance of scattered showers across Tucson.
Temperatures will drop to the mid 50s after a cold front arrives. Expect freezing temperatures Friday night to Saturday morning.
THURSDAY: Clouds build with highs in the mid 60s. Breeze returns across the area because of an approaching cold front.
THURSDAY NIGHT: First Alert Action Night! Rain chances (70 percent) increase through the evening (4 p.m.-11 p.m.). Mountain snow possible in the higher elevations.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid 50s.
SATURDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the lower 60s.
SUNDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s.
TUESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the lower 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.
