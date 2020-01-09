ACTION DAY: Rain and mountain snow in tomorrow’s forecast

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather Team has called for an Action Day for Thursday, Jan. 9 because of rain and mountain snow in the forecast.
Expect rain beginning tomorrow late afternoon through the early evening.
A breeze will ramp up to 25 mph with a 50 percent chance of scattered showers across Tucson.
Temperatures will drop after a cold front arrives to the mid 50s. Expect freezing temperatures Friday night to Saturday morning.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the lower 40s.
TOMORROW: Action night! Clouds build with highs in the mid-60s. Breeze returns across the area due to an approaching KOLD front. Rain chances (70 percent) increase through the evening (4pm-11pm). Mountain snow possible in the higher elevations.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid-50s.
SATURDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the lower 60s.
SUNDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid-60s.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid-60s.
TUESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the lower 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.
