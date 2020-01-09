Arrest made in Green Valley suspicious death case

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department announced on Thursday, Jan. 9, that it has made an arrest related to a suspicious death investigation.
Emily Irene Wetherbee, 46, was arrested Wednesday night, Jan. 8, after a traffic stop on Pima Mine Road near I-19. She was booked into Pima County Adult Detention Facility and faces a first-degree murder charge, according to information from PCSD.
Kenneth Riggs, 44, was found at about 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, by deputies responding to a report of a medical issue in the 4000 block of Camino del Yucca. Riggs’ body showed obvious signs of trauma.
Wetherbee had previously lived with Riggs at the residence where he died.
