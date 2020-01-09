FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Our dry and warm weather is making way for a much cooler, breezier Thursday! Rain chances increase tonight as a cold front pushes through.

By Jaclyn Selesky | January 9, 2020 at 4:56 AM MST - Updated January 9 at 5:57 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Time to break out the long sleeves again! Daytime highs will fall into the mid-50s by Friday.

TODAY: Clouds build with highs in the mid-60s. Breeze returns across the area due to an approaching KOLD front.

TONIGHT: First Alert Action Night! Rain chances (70%) increase through the evening (4pm-11pm). Mountain snow possible in the higher elevations.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid-50s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid-60s.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid-60s.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

