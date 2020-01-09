Gunshot strikes business on Tucson’s southeast side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officers with the Tucson Police Department are investigating a shooting near the intersection of Country Club Road and 36th Street.
Frank Magos, a public information officer with TPD, said in an email that police were called at around 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 about a single gun shot that hit a nearby business. Magos said no one was injured and investigators do not have any suspects at this time.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.