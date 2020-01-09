Truck fire results in lane restriction on NB I-19 north of Green Valley

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Northbound traffic on I-19 was restricted north of Green Valley because of a truck fire and the ensuing cleanup on Wednesday night, Jan. 8.
According to Green Valley Fire District, the fire happened around 11:00 p.m.
The tractor-trailer was loaded with pallets of tomatoes and when crews found the truck, the flames were beginning to burn the trailer.
The crews quickly extinguished the fire and removed smoldering debris. The driver was unharmed and no other injuries were reported.
The freeway was limited to one lane well into Thursday morning as the truck was unloaded and the roadway was cleared.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.