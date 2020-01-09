Tucson residents react to tensions with Iran

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Words can be powerful, influential and sometimes divisive and history is written one word at a time.
President Donald Trump addressed the nation about tensions with Iran with a firm statement:
“As long as I’m president of the United States, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.”
After the U.S. killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani earlier this week, Iran fired back with close to a dozen missiles aimed at military bases in Iraq housing US troops.
Aggression from both countries has Tucson residents thinking about
“Very distressing,” Kimberly Nepsa said. “I think a lot of people are distressed by things they can’t control.”
However, Courtney Mares, another Tucson resident, said she hopes tensions with Iran can help people feel more love.
“I think we need more love and more peace in the world, and I think it would be a better place,” Mares said.
For Mares, Iranian tensions come with a heavy heart.
“My best friend is from Iran…and it hurts and it’s heartbreaking we’re a part of that,” Mares said.
