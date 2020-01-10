AZ Weekend, Jan. 10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you’re still looking for something to do this weekend, we’ve got you covered on a few big events happening in southern Arizona:
The Tucson Sangria Festival is happening on Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Rock.
Put your tastes to the test with different sangria samples, music and giveaways.
The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tickets start at $25 and can be bought online.
How about a little music?
The Children’s Museum Tucson is hosting Art after Dark on Saturday evening.
Get your family interested in music with the Civic Orchestra of Tucson and its Instrument Petting Zoo.
The free event runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Children’s Museum on Sixth Avenue.
The Tucson Jazz Festival kicks off Friday night, Jan. 10, and runs through Jan. 20.
Catch world-class jazz acts from different genres featured at the venues across the city.
The first two shows begin Friday night with a free concert at Main Gate Square at 8 p.m.
The other show is at Centennial Hall. Tickets for that can be found online along with the lineup for the next 10 days of shows.
