Buh added to Arizona staff as outside linebackers coach

TUCSON, Ariz. – Arizona Football and head coach Kevin Sumlin announced the addition of coach Andy Buh to the Wildcats’ staff as outside linebackers coach. Buh brings more than 20 years of coaching experience to the Arizona program.
“We are excited to welcome Andy Buh to the Arizona Football Family!” Sumlin said. “Andy brings a track record for development and teaching that fits perfectly with our program. His meticulous work ethic, love for the game and passion for having an impact on his players will be a great asset to our entire program.”
Buh (pronounced same as “boo”) most recently served as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for Rutgers in 2019. Prior to his time with the Scarlett Knights, Buh directed the Maryland defense for three seasons. He also served as a coordinator earlier in his career at California, Nevada and Stanford. The veteran coach is preparing for his 23rd season in the collegiate ranks.
“I want to thank Coach Sumlin and Coach (Paul) Rhoads for the opportunity to be a part of Arizona Football,” Buh said. “I couldn’t be happier to have the opportunity to be a part of what Coach Sumlin is building, and am looking forward to getting to work right away. My wife Kelly and I are excited to make Tucson and the University of Arizona our home.”
Buh had a successful three-year run at Maryland, guiding a Terrapins defense that collected 37 sacks in 2016. Buh’s defense allowed just one 300-yard passer in his first season at Maryland and allowed just 212.3 passing yards per game on the season. The following season, Buh’s defense collected 10 interceptions and saw four players earn All-Big 10 honors.
While at Kentucky, Buh, who served as the outside linebackers coach, helped a defense that allowed just 198.1 passing yards per game and forced nine fumbles on the season. Before coaching at Kentucky, Buh made his second stint in the Pac-12 at California, serving as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. He spent the 2012 season at Wisconsin coaching linebackers and helped the defense rank 15th in the nation in total defense.
Buh spent the 2010 and 2011 seasons at Nevada as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. He helped the Wolf Pack improve from 96th nationally to 52nd in total defense. He spent the three seasons before Nevada at Stanford, first serving as the linebackers coach, before being promoted to defensive coordinator for his final two seasons. He helped guide the Cardinal to the Sun Bowl in 2009, the program’s first bowl game in since 2001.
While at Stanford, Buh helped mentor All-Pac-12 cornerback Richard Sherman, who is now in his ninth season in the NFL and has earned All-Pro honors three times.
Buh played collegiately, first at Palomar College and then at Nevada in 1993 and 94, helping his team capture a Big West Championship. He began his coaching career at Nevada, serving as a graduate assistant in 1997 and 1998. He then coached defensive backs and special teams for the Wolf Pack, before moving on to California in 2000 as a defensive administrative assistant. He spent the next four seasons coaching linebackers at San Diego State, before spending the 2006 season at Fresno State.
Buh, and his wife, Kelly, have two sons, Luke and Logan.
ANDY BUH COACHING HISTORY
Arizona Assistant Coach – Outside Linebackers (2020-current)
Rutgers Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers (2019)
Maryland Defensive Coordinator (2016-18)
Kentucky Assistant Coach – Outside Linebackers (2015)
California Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers (2013)
Wisconsin Assistant Coach – Linebackers (2012)
Nevada Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers (2010-11)
Stanford Co-Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers (2008-09)
Stanford Assistant Coach – Linebackers (2007)
Fresno State Graduate Assistant (2006)
San Diego State Assistant Coach – Linebackers (2002-05)
California Defensive Administration Assistant (2000-01)
Nevada Assistant Coach – Defensive Backs/Special Teams (1999)
Nevada Graduate Assistant – Defensive Backs (1997-98)