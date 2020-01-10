Daughter of east side shooting victim wants answers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Family members are searching for answers after a man was shot in a driveway on Tucson’s east side.
The Tucson Police Department said Thomas Ortenzi was found outside a home in the 3100 block of east Edward Avenue, near Kolb Road and Stella Road, Sunday night.
Family members said Ortenzi was working on a car in the driveway when they heard a gunshot. Several neighbors told detectives they heard a single gunshot followed by what sounded like a car speeding off.
Ortenzi’s oldest daughter, Katelyn Willingham, told KOLD News 13 her father was shot in the back of the head and was put on life support. She said he died at the hospital Monday night.
The Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner ruled his death as a homicide Wednesday.
Now, Willingham and April McDonald, Ortenzi’s sister, want answers as the investigation continues.
“You knew what you were doing. Where you put that gunshot, you knew what the outcome was going to be. I just want to know why,” said Willingham.
Police have said the shooting does not appear to be random.
“How was he shot, why was he shot? Who did that knowing he has three children, a grandson and a big family and why... There’s just a lot of questions and a lot of confusion,” said Willingham.
While Willingham and McDonald don’t deny Ortenzi had a troubled past and battled addiction, they said their family deserves closure in this case.
“Those people are going home to their family members, you know, whoever did it,” said McDonald. “Regardless of the situation, it could have been handled differently, whatever the problem was or whatever the reason was.”
If you have any information to help detectives, call Tucson Police or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
