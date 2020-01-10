FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Get ready for some cool temperatures today and tonight!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Skies will clear and temperatures are going to drop in the wake of that cold front!
TODAY: Clouds clear but we're left with the chilly weather. Highs will be in the mid-50s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies and temperatures right on the freezing fringe! Overnight lows will fall into the lower-30s.
SATURDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the lower 60s.
SUNDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid-60s.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.
TUESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the lower 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in lower 70s.
THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s.
