Group needs volunteers to help put finishing touches on bike park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bike park near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base is climbing to the finish line and just needs a little push to get there.
Construction of the 100-Acre Wood Bike Park located on Golf Links Road between Alvernon Way and Swan Road began in January 2019.
The group behind this project, Sonoran Desert Mountain Bicyclists, is looking for volunteers to work on the park Saturday, Jan. 11, and Sunday,. Jan. 12, starting at 9 a.m. SDMB will provide tools and teach volunteers how to help with bike trail builds and clean-up. Volunteers are asked to wear long pants and shirts, and bring water and sunscreen.
The park already has some trails that are finished and ready for riders. The park is meant to be family friendly and enjoyable for riders of all levels. After trails are finished, completing phase one of the project, the group plans to add bathrooms and parking.
If you would like to volunteer you can send an email to: trailsteward@sdmb.org.
You can also donate to help with expenses for this park. Go to: www.tucsonparks.org and choose 100-Acre Wood Bike Park.
