Raid at Hi Fi Kitchen & Cocktails leads to four arrests

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department arrested four people Thursday night during a raid at Hi Fi Kitchen & Cocktails.
In an news conference Friday, Chief Chris Magnus said the raid came following reports of drunken fights, over-serving and underage drinking in downtown Tucson.
Magnus said the four arrested were two bartenders, one security guard and one customer.
The security guard and customer are facing felony drug charges while the bartenders are facing misdemeanors for over-serving.
During the news conference, Magnus said video of the fights are making their way onto social media.
One of the most popular social media channels for the fights is TMZ Tucson, which has more than 3,000 followers.
Magnus said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests may be coming.
The chief said those caught fighting will be arrested and businesses caught over-serving could end up losing their license.
“Individual looking to start a fight will find themselves in jail," Magnus said. "This is not a fun end to an evening out.”
Hi Fi was open again Friday morning. KOLD News 13 spoke with a man there and he said he had no idea about what happened Thursday night.
