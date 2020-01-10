Salpointe names Eric Rogers as new head football coach

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Salpointe Catholic High School has named Eric Rogers as its new head football coach, replacing Todd Schulte, who was named to the post in December.
Schulte was hired as head coach on Dec. 13, but decided against accepting the position so that he could focus on his duties and responsibilities as a member of the Salpointe faculty, according to information from the school.
Rogers has coached a total of 14 seasons at Salpointe, as an assistant varsity coach, and head coach of the Freshman and Junior Varsity teams.
Rogers has also served as a linebackers coach for two years at Pima Community College.
“I am so excited to be the next head football coach at Salpointe Catholic,” Rogers said. “Salpointe has the best student-athletes, parents, staff and alumni. My family and I have been blessed to be a part of Lancer football and I am thankful to have worked for many years with Coach (Dennis) Bene."
Dennis Bene guided the Lancers to one state championship (2013) and a 184-44 record in 19 seasons.
