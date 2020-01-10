UPDATE: County sheriff’s department arrests suspect involved in deadly crash on Snyder Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department announced early on Friday, Jan. 10, that Bruce Stocker Jr., wanted in connection with a deadly crash, has been arrested.
Investigators issued an arrest warrant for Stocker, 40, who allegedly was the driver in a single-vehicle rollover collision that left two passengers, 13-year-old Nalani Gerido and 26-year-old Paloma Gavino, dead on Jan. 4, on Snyder Road west of Houghton Road.
He has been booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex. He was arrested on a warrant for second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated DUI, and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.
Stocker was admitted to the hospital for injuries he suffered in the collision, according to a community alert issued by PCSD on Thursday. Stocker walked away from the hospital on Monday, Jan. 6.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
