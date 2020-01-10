Wildcats kick off indoor season at NAU Friday NIght Duels

The University of Arizona Track and Field program will travel to Flagstaff, Ariz. to compete at NAU Friday Night Duels, the team's first indoor meet of the 2020 season.
By Arizona Athletics | January 10, 2020 at 12:27 PM MST - Updated January 10 at 12:27 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. – This Friday, the University of Arizona Track and Field program will travel to Flagstaff, Ariz. to compete at NAU Friday Night Duels, the team’s first indoor meet of the 2020 season.

“I am very excited to see what this section of the team can accomplish in their opening competition,” said head Track and Field coach Fred Harvey. “We will not compete any of our distance athletes and a number of athletes competing will run events to help our team’s final development at the Mt. Pac’s and NCAA Championships. We will only get a partial view of what we are going to be later, but based upon our fall training and the results of the Red-White-Blue meet, the Friday Night Duels will be very exciting and a great test for the team.”

Eleven Wildcats will be making their Arizona Track and Field debut on Friday: Anna Foreman, Sarahvaughn King, Aoife Martin, Athena Montgomery, Gracie Reinholz, Morgan Rhett, Donovan Jordan-Scott, Tanner Kippes, Israel Oloyede, Trent Stimac and Naseem Woods.

Competition is set to begin with field events at 2 p.m. followed by running events at 4:30 p.m.

A complete recap of the meet will be posted to ArizonaWildcats.com. You can also follow @ArizonaTrack on Twitter throughout the day for live updates.

Who is Competing

Women’s Side

Crystal Akpede

Judith Baxter-Game

Katie Daily

Megan Dulaney

Anna Foreman

Sarahvaughn King

Aoife Martin

Shannon Meisberger

Athena Montgomery

Tiana Poirier-Shelton

Alexa Porpaczy

Diana Ramos

Gracie Reinholz

Morgan Rhett

Skylar Sieben

Jordan Spradlin

Aleksandra Stawicka

April Sutton

Pamela White

Men's Side

Mo Almarhoun

PJ Austin

Isaac Desjarlais

Keishawn Everly

Dominic Gehr

Donovan Jordan-Scott

Tanner Kippes

Justin Lewis

Israel Oloyede

James Smith

Trent Stimac

Justice Summerset

Matthew Treston

Umajesty Williams

Naseem Woods