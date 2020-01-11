Firefighters, police respond to flames near UArizona campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Firefighters are battling a reported fire near the University of Arizona campus Saturday afternoon.
A UAlert notification from the university stated the flames were burning near a construction site, which is at the intersection of University Boulevard and Euclid Avenue. The construction site neighbors the Marriott Hotel and the UA Louise Foucar Marshall Building, which houses the UA School of Journalism, School of Film, Theater and Television among other departments.
The alert stated Tucson Fire Department and University of Arizona Police Department are responding to the situation.
Pedestrians and drivers are asked to avoid this area to give emergency crews space to work.
