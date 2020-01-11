Hope Across America Tour to visit Tucson elementary school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Hope Across American Tour will visit a local school to honor Christina-Taylor Green, the 9-year-old girl killed in the 2011 mass shooting in Tucson.
The tour will visit Mesa Elementary, where Green participated in student council, on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 where students from the school as well as Cross Middle School and Canyon Del Oro High School will paint stars to remember Green and the tragedy that happened just nine years ago.
The students will be joined by principals from each school as well as Green’s best friends from elementary school, according to a press release from the tour.
The tour will then make its way to the Christina-Taylor Green Memorial Park, located on north Shannon Road and west Magee Road, where community members are invited to paint their own stars in memory of Green from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday.
