Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. MST

NATIVE AMERICAN STUDENT-LAWSUIT
ACLU sues school district over 'bloody Indian' comment
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico is suing the state's largest school district over a 2018 incident where a teacher allegedly cut the hair of a Native American student during class on Halloween. The teacher is also accused of asking another student if she was dressed as a “bloody Indian.” The ACLU filed the complaint Wednesday. It targets Albuquerque Public Schools, contending the teacher created a hostile learning environment and acted in a discriminatory way. The school district at the time apologized and told parents that the teacher would not return to school. School officials declined to comment on the lawsuit.
NEW STATE HOUSE APPOINTMENT
New Mexico commissioners appoint new House representative
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — County officials in New Mexico have appointed a retired lawyer and educator to fill the seat in the state House of Representatives after the former representative passed away Christmas Day. The Albuquerque Journal reported Tuesday that Bernalillo County commissioners appointed Democrat Marian Matthews to replace Rep. Bill Pratt. Officials say Pratt represented House District 27, which includes part of northeast Albuquerque. Officials say Matthews’ term will run until Dec. 31, 2020. Matthews' says she was a former prosecutor who represented children removed from their homes and wants to address Albuquerque's violence and crime in her new position.
MOTHER DEATH-MISSING BOY SEARCH
Search for boy begins after mother found dead in New Mexico
ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico authorities have started the search for a boy and his father after his mother was found dead in a southeast Roswell home. Authorities say the boy is believed to be with his 32-year-old father Jorge Rico-Ruvira and possibly headed to Mexico. Authorities say the death of 27-year-old Isela Mauricio-Sanchez Tuesday was ruled a homicide. New Mexico State Police officers say the boy is missing and believed to be in danger. Authorities say the pair are believed to be traveling in a 2003 maroon GMC Yukon SUV. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Roswell Police Department or call 911.
FRACKING SAND-SYSTEM
Company eyes Texas-New Mexico fracking sand transport system
LOVING, N.M. (AP) — A company is seeking to build a multi-mile conveyor belt system that could bring sand for hydraulic fracturing from West Texas to southeast New Mexico. The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports the Atlas Sand Company is hoping to erect a 16.5-mile covered overland conveyor belt system to carry the sand from an offloading facility in Loving County, Texas, to a proposed facility near Loving, New Mexico. The company is seeking a permanent, 70-foot-wide right of way across federally managed land.
ELECTION 2020-HOUSE-VALERIE PLAME
Candidate questions rationale for killing Iranian general
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico congressional candidate and former CIA operative Valerie Plame is wading into the discussion about President Trump's rationale for ordering the killing of a top Iranian general. Plame on Wednesday questioned Trump's justification for ordering the attack and said the lives of thousands of American troops are at risk. She expressed her belief that Trump is willing to ignite a war to boost his reelection chances and warned that White House descriptions of secret intelligence assessments can't be trusted. Plame is running for the Democratic nomination in a northern New Mexico district. Trump says the killing stopped attacks on Americans
TREE THINNING FIGHT
Tree thinning in northern New Mexico causes uproar
GLORIETA MESA, N.M. (AP) — An effort by New Mexico officials to trim the density of piñon and juniper trees near Cañoncito is drawing criticism from some residents. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports state officials say the Ojo de la Vaca Meadow Restoration Project is designed to “encourage the growth of desirable understory vegetation.” But residents say the tree-thinning project is doing more harm than good. Stephen Dubinsky says the trees anchor the soil and prevent erosion. State Land Office spokeswoman Angie Poss says the state treated more than 48,000 acres (19,424 hectares) last year in a range of projects similar to the work near Cañoncito that are meant to improve the health of the land.
BC-TRAVEL-OLD WEST-TOMBSTONE
'Looks like a movie!' Traveling back in time to Tombstone
TOMBSTONE, Ariz. (AP) — Tombstone, one of the most famous towns from America's Old West, is a unique mix of authenticity and tourism with a heavy dose of cheese. There are reenactments of shootouts, storefronts that looked like they did when the town was founded and flourished in the late 19th century and many family friendly activities, such as “panning for silver.” While gun-slinging and cowboys are still the main draws, the town is broadening its offerings and rethinking its focus amid mass shootings and debates about gun control.
AP-US-VIRGIN-GALACTIC
Virgin Galactic's next spaceship reaches build milestone
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Virgin Galactic says its next passenger spaceship has reached a major construction milestone. The company says Wednesday that all major structural elements have been assembled and the rocket plane is standing on its own landing gear at Mojave Air & Space Port in California. Photos of the “Weight on Wheels" achievement show the craft in a hangar next to the Virgin Space Ship Unity spacecraft. It has already been to space in preparation for commercial operations based at Spaceport America in southern New Mexico. CEO George Whitesides says there has been progress on the manufacture of a third craft. The company anticipates commercial flights this year.