Sheriff Napier creates Citizens Advisory Committee

PIMA COUNTY -- Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier on Friday, Jan. 10, announced the creation the Sheriff’s Citizens Advisory Committee.
“As the Sheriff of Pima County, it is my responsibility to ensure we provide effective and compassionate law enforcement services to all citizens of Pima County,” Napier said in a news release. "I have always endeavored to engage with the public by attending a variety of community events each week, and I will continue to do so."
Napier said the group of community leaders should “improve communication, foster community partnerships, and maintain the public’s trust.”
The committee will also provide input, bring concerns and keep open lines of communication between Sheriff Napier, the Department and residents.
The 12-member group will meet monthly.
The initial members of the Sheriff’s Citizen’s Advisory Committee are
- Patricia Allen
- Christopher Bryan
- Michael Cleveland
- Octavio Fuentes
- Natasha Herzig
- Stuart Katz
- Angela Murphy
- Michael Newman
- Paul Parisi
- Kristen Randall
- Shelia Seery
- Kathleen Wishnick