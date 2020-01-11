Tucson anti-abortion activists hold March for Life rally

Anti-abortion activists held a rally on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 in Tucson protesting the 47th anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion in 1973. The protest is one of many that take place all across the country near or on the decision's anniversary date. (Source: KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | January 11, 2020 at 1:59 PM MST - Updated January 11 at 1:59 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - To commemorate the 47th anniversary of the historic Supreme Court decision legalizing abortions, Tucson residents rallied together Saturday morning to voice their opposition against the law.

The law, better known as Roe v. Wade, went into effect on Jan. 22, 1973. Every year, anti-abortion activists across the country hold March for Life rallies to protest the decision. The national chapter of March for Life holds its rally in Washington D.C. near the end of January, closer the law’s anniversary date, but Tucson locals took to the streets Saturday, Jan. 11.

Anti-abortion activists in Tucson began their march at the St. Augustine Cathedral Church, located on Stone Avenue in downtown. The four-mile march took protesters to Holy Hope Cemetery, located on Oracle Road, where they held a memorial service with anti-abortion speakers.

