Tucson anti-abortion activists hold March for Life rally

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - To commemorate the 47th anniversary of the historic Supreme Court decision legalizing abortions, Tucson residents rallied together Saturday morning to voice their opposition against the law.
The law, better known as Roe v. Wade, went into effect on Jan. 22, 1973. Every year, anti-abortion activists across the country hold March for Life rallies to protest the decision. The national chapter of March for Life holds its rally in Washington D.C. near the end of January, closer the law’s anniversary date, but Tucson locals took to the streets Saturday, Jan. 11.
Anti-abortion activists in Tucson began their march at the St. Augustine Cathedral Church, located on Stone Avenue in downtown. The four-mile march took protesters to Holy Hope Cemetery, located on Oracle Road, where they held a memorial service with anti-abortion speakers.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.