Tucson police identify victim in midtown shooting, suspect at large

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a shooting in midtown that left one man dead last Thursday night.
Investigators with the Tucson Police Department identified 29-year-old Ricardo Sandoval as the victim of a shooting on Jan. 9, 2020 on the 3100 north Castro Avenue, near Oracle Road and Fort Lowell Road, according to a press release from TPD. Police do not have anyone in custody, nor do they have any suspects at this time.
Officers were dispatched to the scene at around 11 p.m. Thursday night, the release stated, where they found Sandoval lying dead in the street with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. Witnesses told police they heard multiple gunshots and heard a vehicle speeding away immediately after, according to the release.
The release did not include details of the vehicle witness say they heard drive off.
Anyone with information should call 88-CRIME and can remain anonymous.
