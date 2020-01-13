FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weather for most of the week!

By Stephanie Waldref | January 13, 2020 at 3:58 AM MST - Updated January 13 at 3:58 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Highs will climb into the low 70s through the middle of the week. A weak system pushes through Thursday bringing rain chances!

MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the low 40s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in low 70s.

THURSDAY: A 30% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

