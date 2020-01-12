FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and warmer to start the work week, then changes heading our way.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Highs will climb into the lower-70s through the middle of the week. Rain chances return for your Thursday.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the upper-30s.
TOMORROW: Sunny skies with highs in the lower-70s.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the lower 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in lower 70s.
THURSDAY: A 30% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper-60s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower-60s.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper-60s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower-70s.
