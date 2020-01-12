FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and warmer to start the work week, then changes heading our way.

By Jaclyn Selesky | January 12, 2020 at 5:23 PM MST - Updated January 12 at 5:26 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Highs will climb into the lower-70s through the middle of the week. Rain chances return for your Thursday.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the upper-30s.

TOMORROW: Sunny skies with highs in the lower-70s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in lower 70s.

THURSDAY: A 30% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper-60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower-60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper-60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower-70s.

