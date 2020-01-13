GymCats take first place in home opener with a 195.950

TUCSON, Ariz. – The GymCats scored a 195.950 to win their home opener. Iowa State placed second with a score of 195.750, Rutgers earned third place with a score of 194.250, and Western Michigan placed fourth with a score of 191.800.
Coach's Corner
Vault
Arizona opened the quad meet on vault, earning a 48.850. The GymCats set a season-high score on vault and all six gymnasts who competed on the event earned season-high scores. Sophomore Kennedi Davis earned a 9.800, taking home third place on the event.
Uneven Bars
The GymCats earned a 48.975 on the uneven bars, with three gymnasts earning season-high scores. Freshman Zaza Brovedani and senior Christina Berg dominated on the event, tying for first place with scores of 9.875.
Balance Beam
Arizona competed on the balance beam in the third rotation and earned a 49.125. Four GymCats earned season-high scores, and senior Courtney Cowles tied for second place with Iowa State’s Sydney Converse with a 9.875. Freshman Zaza Brovedani made her debut on beam and earned a 9.825, tying with Kennedi Davis.
Floor
The Cats closed the meet on floor with a 49.00 and three season-high scores. Senior Maddi Leydin placed first on the event with a season-high 9.90, and freshman Libby Orman took home third place with a career-high of 9.825.
Athlete of the Meet - Kennedi Davis
Kennedi Davis earned the title of Athlete of the Meet for Arizona with a 9.80 on vault, a 9.825 on beam, and a 9.775 on floor.
New Season-Highs
Courtney Cowles: BB – 9.875; FX – 9.750
Kennedi Davis: VT – 9.800; BB – 9.825
Malia Hargrove: VT – 9.775
Haylie Hendrickson: UB – 9.725; BB – 9.775
MacKinzie Kane: UB – 9.725 (tied)
Jenny Leung: VT – 9.775
Maddi Leydin: VT – 9.750; UB – 9.775; FX – 9.900
Avery Stauffacher: BB – 9.800 (tied)
Heather Swanson: VT – 9.750
New Career-Highs
Avery Stauffacher: BB – 9.800 (tied) Arizona will travel to Sacramento State next Saturday, January 17 at 7 p.m. MST before returning home to host Oregon State on January 25.