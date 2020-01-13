GymCats take first place in home opener with a 195.950

The GymCats scored a 195.950 to win their home opener. (Source: Rebecca Sasnett)
January 13, 2020

TUCSON, Ariz. – The GymCats scored a 195.950 to win their home opener. Iowa State placed second with a score of 195.750, Rutgers earned third place with a score of 194.250, and Western Michigan placed fourth with a score of 191.800.

Coach's Corner

Vault

Arizona opened the quad meet on vault, earning a 48.850. The GymCats set a season-high score on vault and all six gymnasts who competed on the event earned season-high scores. Sophomore Kennedi Davis earned a 9.800, taking home third place on the event.

Uneven Bars

The GymCats earned a 48.975 on the uneven bars, with three gymnasts earning season-high scores. Freshman Zaza Brovedani and senior Christina Berg dominated on the event, tying for first place with scores of 9.875.

Balance Beam

Arizona competed on the balance beam in the third rotation and earned a 49.125. Four GymCats earned season-high scores, and senior Courtney Cowles tied for second place with Iowa State’s Sydney Converse with a 9.875. Freshman Zaza Brovedani made her debut on beam and earned a 9.825, tying with Kennedi Davis.

Floor

The Cats closed the meet on floor with a 49.00 and three season-high scores. Senior Maddi Leydin placed first on the event with a season-high 9.90, and freshman Libby Orman took home third place with a career-high of 9.825.

Athlete of the Meet - Kennedi Davis

Kennedi Davis earned the title of Athlete of the Meet for Arizona with a 9.80 on vault, a 9.825 on beam, and a 9.775 on floor.

New Season-Highs

Zaza Brovedani: UB – 9.875; BB – 9.825

Courtney Cowles: BB – 9.875; FX – 9.750

Kennedi Davis: VT – 9.800; BB – 9.825

Malia Hargrove: VT – 9.775

Haylie Hendrickson: UB – 9.725; BB – 9.775

MacKinzie Kane: UB – 9.725 (tied)

Jenny Leung: VT – 9.775

Maddi Leydin: VT – 9.750; UB – 9.775; FX – 9.900

Danielle Nosek: VT – 9.650

Libby Orman: FX – 9.825

Avery Stauffacher: BB – 9.800 (tied)

Heather Swanson: VT – 9.750

New Career-Highs

Zaza Brovedani: UB – 9.875; BB – 9.825

Danielle Nosek: VT – 9.650

Libby Orman: FX – 9.825

Avery Stauffacher: BB – 9.800 (tied) Arizona will travel to Sacramento State next Saturday, January 17 at 7 p.m. MST before returning home to host Oregon State on January 25.