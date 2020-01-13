JUST IN: Deputies respond to shooting northwest of Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a reported shooting Sunday night northwest of Tucson.
The initial call was made around 11:30 p.m. from an apartment complex in the 7300 block of North Mona Lisa Road, which is near intersection of Ina Road and La Cholla Boulevard.
First responders found more than one person shot, according to a release from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is asked to avoid this area, while detectives are working.
Return to this story for updates on this developing situation as we learn more.
