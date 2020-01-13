Ruthrauff interchange construction to start Monday, last until late 2021

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Here we go again—get ready for more traffic and construction along I-10. ADOT is tackling a new redesign for the Ruthrauff interchange.
Cones are ready to be put out on Monday, when the construction officially starts at Ruthrauff and El Camino De Cerro on Sunday. It’s a reminder of what Ina Road looked like just a few years ago, before its makeover started.
“Yeah that was not necessarily a nightmare, but it could be an inconvenience,” said Marcos Moreno, who lives in the area of I-10 and Ruthrauff.
He lives and works near the new construction but is not too concerned the roofing company he works for will see much of a sales drop, like many businesses along Ina saw during construction. ADOT maintained that business access will be open while work continues.
“We have a few walk ins…but mostly tile sales and stuff like that,” said Moreno.
In all, he feels the improvements ADOT is making are just that—improvements. He said often wait times with the train crossing will reach 15 minutes or more.
“That can actually be detrimental to somebody who’s on their last leg at a job or maybe zero tolerance…lose a job like that, sets you back a bit,” said Moreno.
This construction would help curb that traffic, dropping the interstate down, and having local traffic move over I-10. The new intersection will look similar to Ina and Prince. The same contractor that built the Ina interchange is building the Ruthrauff interchange.
ADOT said the bigger impacts for drivers won’t start until late Feb. or early March when Ruthrauff will close. They said the interstate will be open, with some intermittent night closers, during the entire two-year project. The department does suggest drivers take other routes around Orange Grove to La Cholla, River Road, Sunset Road or Prince to Flowing Wells to get in the area during construction.
I-10 will also be widened to four lanes on both sides. The artwork featuring the road’s namesake—former Tucson fire chief engineer John Mosheim “Mos” Ruthrauff. The Chuck Huckelberry Loop will remain open throughout the project, according to ADOT.
Mid-Jan. 2020
- Construction begins
Winter/Spring 2020
- Interchange closure begins
Late Summer 2021
- Ruthrauff Road/El Camino del Cerro reopens over I-10
(the interchange/ramps will not be open)
Late 2021
- Interchange reopens to traffic
During the interchange closure, motorists will need to use alternate routes to access I-10.
