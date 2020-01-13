Second-ranked Oregon holds on to down No. 18 Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. - Sabrina Ionescu had 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for her NCAA record-extending 22nd triple-double, helping No. 2 Oregon bounce back from its second loss of the season with a 71-64 win over No. 18 Arizona on Sunday.
Arizona (12-3, 2-3) overcame a long scoring drought to end the second quarter to keep the Ducks within reach, pulling within 65-52 on Aari McDonald's 3-pointer with 1:23 left. The Wildcats couldn't finish it off, losing to their third straight to top-10 opponents after opening the season with 14 straight wins.
McDonald finished with 25 points.
Both teams were coming off tight losses.
Arizona took No. 3 Oregon State to the wire, losing 63-61 on a last-second shot by the Beavers.
The Wildcats kept Oregon close in the first quarter behind McDonald's 10 points and the Ducks' six turnovers.
Arizona took over the turnover trend in the second quarter and went scoreless over the final 4:50 as Oregon built a 35-26 halftime lead.
Satou Sabally and Hebard combined for 25 points and the Ducks scored more than half their points (18) in the paint.
Arizona and Oregon traded baskets in a hot-shooting third quarter -- a combined 15 for 28 -- and the Wildcats closed within 53-48 after the Ducks had four late turnovers.The Wildcats will head to the Pacific Northwest next weekend to face the Washington schools, starting with the Cougars on Friday night.