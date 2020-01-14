Arizona could face a new trial over inmate healthcare

“The state’s refusal to recognize the federal court’s authority is the reason the court ordered the parties to try to negotiate a new settlement, but the recently-appointed ADC Director David Shinn did not even bother to attend the mediation session with the magistrate judge on January 10, even though the judge ordered him to be present. Three days later, ADC argues that the parties should continue to meet and discuss matters, yet their attorneys again told the federal judge in Monday’s filing that she has no power. We believe the time for ‘wait and see’ is over, given ADC’s flippant attitude towards the court and the mediation process, and since people in the state’s prisons continue to needlessly die and suffer permanent injuries due to inadequate numbers of health care staff and resources,” said attorney Corene Kendrick with the Prison Law Office.