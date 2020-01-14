Arizona couple accused of accepting food stamps during drug deals

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Arizona couple allegedly accepted food stamps while selling drugs out of their Glendale convenience store, state officials said.
On Tuesday, Jan. 14, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Bejar Sadiq Abdulaziz and Gretel De La Fuente Gamez have been indicted by a grand jury.
Abdulaziz and De La Fuente Gamez are facing charges of fraudulent schemes, money laundering, illegal control of an enterprise, theft, assisting a criminal syndicate, sale or transportation of dangerous drugs, sale or transportation of narcotic drugs and unlawful use of food stamps.
Brnovich said the two sold cocaine, spice, meth and THC vape cartridges. They allegedly received either cash or food stamps/SNAP benefits in exchange for the drugs.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.