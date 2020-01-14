FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain Chances Return Later This Week!

By Stephanie Waldref | January 14, 2020 at 4:34 AM MST - Updated January 14 at 4:34 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Highs will climb into the mid 70s through the middle of the week. A weak system pushes through Thursday bringing rain chances and cooler temperatures to follow! Don’t worry though... the cool doesn’t stick around long! A nice warm up to right around 70 degrees returns for the weekend!

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in mid 70s.

THURSDAY: A 40% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Clouds clear with highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

