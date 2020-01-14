Gov. Ducey calls for changes to state prison system, veteran tax cut

Closing the Florence prison, which is more than 100 years old and houses about 3,800 male inmates, will also help boost staffing at nine other male state prisons, notably the nearby Eyman prison. Corrections has about a 20% corrections officer vacancy rate systemwide. The prisoners in Florence would be sent to other facilities, including some to private prisons that contract with the state, and low-level offenders could be sent to county jails.