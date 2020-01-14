Sweetwater Trailhead temporarily closes due to resurfacing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County’s Sweetwater Preserve Trailhead will be closed for trailhead resurfacing.
It will be closed on Jan. 15 and reopen Thursday morning, Jan. 16. The trailhead is located at 4001 N. Tortolita Road.
The park itself will not be closed on the 15th. Users may enter at any other boundary access point, but they won’t be able to park a car at any access point.
The natural-surface Sweetwater Trailhead is located at the southern end of Tortolita Road and has parking for 24 vehicles and eight horse rigs. This trailhead provides access to the Sweetwater Preserve Trail System. Dogs on leash are permitted.
Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation manages the area.
