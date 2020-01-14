TFD responds to fire in vacant south side school building

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Fire Department responded to a fire in a vacant school building on the 5100 block of South Liberty on Monday, Jan. 13.
Upon arrival, crews reported smoke in the area as they were traveling to the incident. The first Engine to arrive reported heavy smoke coming from a large vacant building. The first Battalion Chief to arrive took command and asked for a second alarm.
Crews were able to make access using forcible entry tools to get through locked gates and boarded windows. Hose lines were taken into the first doors opened before crews backed out and went defensive.
Once the bulk of the fire had been knocked down and multiple openings were made into the building, firefighters re-entered the structure to extinguish the remaining fire.
A primary search was completed to confirm there was no one inside.
Crews also checked for any fire extension. The fire was called under control 36 minutes after firefighters arrived on-scene. 12 units and 33 firefighters responded to the scene.
School was in session during the event, however, the fire took place in a vacant building off of the school that has not been used for years.
No injuries were reported by firefighters.
