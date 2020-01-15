BROOKE’S BARGAINS: Options getting free help to prepare your taxes

Those seeking quality tax preparation assistance at no cost should visit www.unitedwaytucson.org/vita for complete information about locations, schedules and required documents. In addition to the on-site services at the seven locations, tax filers also have the option of filing on their own using free, easy, and secure interview-style online software. A third option is Valet VITA where tax filers can have their documents scanned, and then pick up the completed return at a later date or have it sent to them via encrypted email. Please visit www.unitedwaytucson.org/freefile for more information on all options.