Debris fire burns power lines behind abandoned house

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews from the Tucson Fire Department and Tucson Electric Power were called to the scene of a debris fire in the backyard of an abandoned house on Tuesday night, Jan. 14.
According to information from the Tucson Fire Department, the fire in the 4500 block of East 29th Street happened at about 10 p.m.
Flames from the fire burned the rear of the house and nearby power lines.
Fire crews used a large-diameter hose line to quickly extinguish the fire and keep it from spreading to neighboring houses.
TEP crews secured the lines to give firefighters better access to the area.
There were no injuries reported.
Officials from code enforcement are working to determine the safety and stability of the property.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No estimate of damages was immediately available.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.