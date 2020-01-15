Fire destroys truck trailer at I-19 rest stop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - No injuries were reported in a tractor-trailer fire on I-19 on Tuesday night, Jan. 14.
According to information from the Green Valley Fire District, the fire happened at about 11:45 p.m. at Kilometer marker 54.
The driver of the truck carrying tomatoes and red peppers was able to pull his rig into a northbound rest stop.
The trailer was completely destroyed.
The rest area was closed, but traffic lanes on the highway remained open.
