Police: Arizona woman stole Amazon packages to pay off drug debt

On Dec. 21, a woman later identified as Sturgeon was seen on a Ring surveillance system approaching a home near 68th Street and McDowell Road. Sturgeon was seen taking an Amazon package containing $50 worth of computer parts from the doorstep. While watching that video, police noted that the suspect was wearing a GPS ankle monitor as she approached the door. Sturgeon grabbed the package and got into a gold, Chevrolet Malibu and drove off. Six minutes later and several houses down on the same street, the same vehicle and suspect are seen on another Ring video. Sturgeon is seen walking up to the second home and taking a package containing a $200 Nest Camera system.