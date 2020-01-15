Police: Arizona woman stole Amazon packages to pay off drug debt

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman was arrested after she told police she stole Amazon packages in a Scottsdale neighborhood to pay back her drug dealer.
According to AZ Family, police said 26-year-old Amanda Sturgeon was arrested in connection with two separate thefts of Amazon packages from home porches in December 2019.
On Dec. 21, a woman later identified as Sturgeon was seen on a Ring surveillance system approaching a home near 68th Street and McDowell Road. Sturgeon was seen taking an Amazon package containing $50 worth of computer parts from the doorstep. While watching that video, police noted that the suspect was wearing a GPS ankle monitor as she approached the door. Sturgeon grabbed the package and got into a gold, Chevrolet Malibu and drove off. Six minutes later and several houses down on the same street, the same vehicle and suspect are seen on another Ring video. Sturgeon is seen walking up to the second home and taking a package containing a $200 Nest Camera system.
Scottsdale police say the ankle monitor prompted them to share images from the video with adult probation services. Officers were then able to identify the suspect as Sturgeon, who was awaiting pretrial and on felony release for drug-related crimes.
Investigators were able to see that Sturgeon’s ankle monitor put Sturgeon at the time and location of the package thefts. The accuracy of the GPS monitor is within 10 to 15 feet, police added.
Police pulled Sturgeon over on Jan. 7 near Cave Creek and Hatcher roads in Phoenix. Sturgeon was arrested for the package thefts from December. During a search of her vehicle, police found a small bag containing meth, as well as a glass pipe. Sturgeon reportedly admitted to officers that she snorts and used meth daily.
While Sturgeon was being taken to jail, she told arresting officers that she gave the Nest Camera system to her drug dealer to forgive a $30 meth debt. Sturgeon also reportedly told police that she did not have a job and had been using meth for 15 years.
Sturgeon is facing multiple charges, including theft, trafficking in stolen property, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She remains in police custody.
