Police respond to active shooter report at McGhee Tyson airbase in Tenn.

ALCOA, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base is on lockdown after receiving reports of shots being fired.
Tennessee National Guard Sgt. First Class William Jones calls it a developing situation.
Base spokesman Travers Hurst said Blount County Sheriff’s deputies are sweeping the area after receiving reports of an active shooter.
The Tennessee National Guard said it had no reports of injuries at the airbase in Alcoa, Tennessee, which is home to the 134th Air Refueling Wing.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.