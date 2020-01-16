Arizona corrections officer accused of having sex with a teen parolee

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Court documents say an officer for the Arizona Department of Juvenile Corrections was arrested after getting accused of having sex with a teen parolee.
On Jan. 5, Ofc. Imarie Waller, age 25, was accused by another corrections officer-- who claimed to see "sexually inappropriate" Snapchat messages with photos between her and the 18-year-old parolee. The officer who made the accusations said Waller and the parolee were in a relationship, according to court documents.
The accusations led to a search of Waller's phone, where investigators found several nude pictures of the alleged victim. Court documents say that when the parolee was later interviewed, he said he had sex with Waller at the Phoenix group home where he lived. During a search of the parolee's room and phone, police found naked pictures of Waller.
Court documents say Waller later admitted to having consensual unprotected sex with the parolee but denied that it happened in his group home. She wouldn’t say when the alleged relationship began, and in the middle of the interview with investigators, Waller went to the bathroom, where she used her Apple Watch to tell her roommate to deliver a message to the parolee saying to “deny” and “delete everything.”
Waller has worked for the Arizona Department of Juvenile Corrections since Jan. 2019. She faces felony charges for unlawful sexual conduct with a person in custody and tampering with evidence. More charges could be added, or the case could be transferred to a grand jury after the Maricopa County Attorney's Office reviews the incident.
