Arizona tennis teams to host annual Red and Blue Game

Tucson, Ariz.- The Arizona men’s and women’s tennis teams will host the annual Red and Blue Game Friday, Jan. 17.
Before the event at 5 p.m., there will be a clinic that is open to everyone.
This will take place approximately one hour before the event, followed by the Red and Blue game.
The men and women will split into two teams of red and blue and compete in singles, doubles and mixed doubles.
A complete recap of the Red and Blue game can be found at ArizonaWilcats.com at the conclusion of the event. You can also follow @ArizonaMTennis on Twitter for more updates.