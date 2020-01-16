BLM hosts wild horse and burro adoption, sale January 24-26

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is seeking good homes for wild horses and burros during its upcoming adoption and sale event.
It’s planned for January 24-26, at the Marana Heritage Arena in Marana.
The event will run from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday through Sunday.
Additionally, training demonstrations will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The Florence Inmate Training Program, a collaboration between the BLM and the Arizona Department of Corrections, will conduct the demonstrations.
To qualify to adopt/purchase, you must be 18 years of age, have approved facilities to keep the animal(s), and proper transportation home for the animal(s) from the event site. BLM staff will load each animal, with the new owner’s halter and lead rope, into a BLM-approved trailer provided by the adopter.
Through the new Adoption Incentive Program (AIP) qualified adopters are eligible to receive $500 within 60 days of the adoption date and an additional $500 within 60 days of titling for each animal. ALL UNTRAINED sale-eligible animals are now $25. ALL TRAINED animals, whether adopted or purchased, are a minimum of $325 for trained burros and $825 for trained horses. The incentive is available for all animals that are eligible for adoption at BLM facilities, off-site events or on the agency’s Online Corral website.
The BLM offers wild horses and burros gathered from public lands in the West to qualified individuals who must demonstrate humane care for the animal. Wild horses are known for their sure-footedness, strength, intelligence and endurance. With kindness and patience, these animals can be trained for many uses. All animals available have been examined by a veterinarian, vaccinated, de-wormed, and have a current negative Coggins test.
For more information and adoption/purchase qualifications, call the BLM at 1-866-4MUSTANGS (1-866-468-7826) or visit www.blm.gov/whb.
