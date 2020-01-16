BLM hosts wild horse and burro adoption, sale January 24-26

Through the new Adoption Incentive Program (AIP) qualified adopters are eligible to receive $500 within 60 days of the adoption date and an additional $500 within 60 days of titling for each animal. ALL UNTRAINED sale-eligible animals are now $25. ALL TRAINED animals, whether adopted or purchased, are a minimum of $325 for trained burros and $825 for trained horses. The incentive is available for all animals that are eligible for adoption at BLM facilities, off-site events or on the agency’s Online Corral website.