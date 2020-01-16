Car crashes through building at Silverbell Road shopping center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews with the Northwest Fire Department and officers with the Marana Police Department are responding to a two-car collision at a shopping center at Silverbell Road and Cortaro Road.
One vehicle went over a curb and into a nearby building, according to a tweet from Northwest fire. The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries, according to the tweet.
There are no restrictions to nearby traffic, however, there are driving restrictions in the parking lot near the collision.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.