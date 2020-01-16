Humane Society Thrift Store re-opens with big sale

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Humane Society of Southern Arizona has re-opened the thrift store and are offering 50% off store items until Saturday, Jan. 18.
The thrift store has new selections and lower prices with a new store design and organization. The HSSA said all the proceeds go back into the animal shelter to help the homeless pets.
To celebrate the store opening, all items will be 50% off until Saturday, Jan. 18 at 6 p.m.
Normal hours will be Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m until 6 p.m. located at 5311 E. Speedway Blvd.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.