Martin Luther King Jr. Day closures in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday will be observed on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 which will bring closures and schedule changes to southern Arizona.
Sierra Vista:
All City facilities will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
Monday’s trash pickup will shift to Tuesday, Jan. 21, and Tuesday’s pickup will occur on Wednesday, Jan. 22. There will be no changes to trash pickups on Thursday or Friday. Special pickups will be unavailable on Wednesday, Jan. 22.
Tucson:
Residential and commercial trash and recycling will NOT be collected on Monday. All City of Tucson residential and commercial customers with regular collection on any day Monday through Friday will have their trash and recycling service delayed by one day. The Los Reales Landfill will be open.
Holiday collection schedules are available online at www.tucsonaz.gov/esd or if you have a smartphone, download the free Recycle Coach™ App to have access to all collection schedules.
City offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20; however, customers may leave a message for Environmental and General Services Customer Service at 791-3171 or by submitting a service request at www.tucsonaz.gov/esd and they will be contacted no later than the next business day. Customer Service will be available on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Transit services, including Sun Tran, Sun Link, Sun Van and Sun Shuttle, will operate on a regular weekday schedule during Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, January 20, 2020. Additional services on Martin Luther King Jr. Day are highlighted below:
- The Customer Service Center for Sun Tran, Sun Shuttle and Sun Link will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. to assist passengers with their trip planning needs by phone.
- Sun Tran’s Administrative Office, located at 3920 N. Sun Tran Boulevard, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sun Van’s Administrative Office and Reservation Center will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- The Special Services office, located at 35 W. Alameda, will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For specific route times and bus information, passengers are advised to consult Sun Tran’s Route Booklets, visit suntran.com, or call the Customer Service Center at (520) 792-9222 (for persons with hearing and speech impairments who have TDD equipment call (520) 628-1565).
Cochise County and Cochise College to host special Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. events
Cochise County and Cochise College will co-sponsor special events to commemorate the Letter from a Birmingham Jail written by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Members of the public are encouraged to attend.
On Tuesday, Jan. 21, both organizations have invited special guests to read the letter, written by Dr. King in response to criticism of nonviolent protests in Birmingham, Alabama, in April 1963. Dr. King penned the letter after his arrest and imprisonment for participating in the protests.
The first event will be held at 10 a.m. at Cochise County at the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room, 1415 Melody Lane, Building G, Bisbee. The second event will be at 2 p.m. at Cochise College in the Library Horace Steele Conference Room, 901 Colombo Ave., Sierra Vista, with a connection to classroom 1108 on the Douglas campus.
Hosted by the Cochise County Attorney’s Office, the readers at the County event will be Chief Civil Deputy Attorney Britt Hanson, Civil Deputy Attorney Christine Roberts, County Human Resources Director Elda Orduno, County School Superintendent Jacqui Clay, and Lt. Ken Foster of the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.
Participating in the reading at Cochise College will be President J.D. Rottweiler, Sierra Vista Student Government Association President Larry White, Douglas Student Government Association President Samantha Gonzales, Douglas Student Government Association Vice President Luis Estrada, and Civil Deputy County Attorney Christine Roberts.
To read the letter takes approximately an hour and light refreshments will be served after both events.
Coronado National Forest to waive day-use fees
The U.S. Forest Service, including Coronado National Forest will waive fees at most day-use recreation sites for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
Coronado National Forest Offices will be closed Jan. 20 for the federal holiday, reopening January 21. The Sabino Canyon Visitor Center will remain open for business.
For Coronado National Forest ranger district and recreation area information: Know before you go.
- Coronado National Forest website: http://www.fs.usda.gov/Coronado
- Coronado National Forest Facebook site: https://www.facebook.com/CoronadoNF
- Douglas Ranger District (Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon Mountains) - (520) 364-3468.
- Nogales Ranger District (Santa Rita Mountains, Madera Canyon; Atascosa Mountains; Tumacacori Mountains) - (520) 281-2296.
- Safford Ranger District (Mt. Graham) - (928) 428-4150.
- Santa Catalina Ranger District (Mt. Lemmon, Sabino Canyon) - (520) 749-8700.
- Sierra Vista Ranger District (Huachuca Mountains, Miller Peak Wilderness) - (520) 378-0311.
